LAURINBURG —The Scotland softball team’s 2025 season schedule was provided to The Laurinburg Exchange in a text from Head Coach Adam Romaine on Wednesday morning. The Scots are set to start their season next Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Midway with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. while their regular season will conclude at home on Thursday, April 17 against the archrival Richmond Raiders with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. that day.

Over the course of the season Scotland will face every conference opponent (Hoke County, Southern Lee, Union Pines, Pinecrest, Lee County and Richmond) twice, once at home and once on the road. The team’s conference (and home) opener will be on Tuesday, March 4 against Hoke County at 7 p.m.

The Scots will also face four nonconference teams during the season. Those schools include Midway, South Brunswick, South View and East Forsyth. They will play each of them twice with the lone exception being East Forsyth, who they will only play once.

Scotland will also compete in the Robeson County Slugfest on April 19, 21 and 22. The SAC tournament will then begin on Monday, April 28. Scotland has won the conference title the last three seasons (2022, 2023 and 2024) while going a combined 36-1 against SAC teams over that span.

The Scots are coming off of a 2024 season where they went 19-2 overall and 12-0 against conference competition with a +179-run differential. They would fall in the second round of the 3A state playoffs to Havelock.

Scotland’s full 2025 schedule can be found on MaxPreps here: Schedule – Scotland Fighting Scots (Laurinburg, NC) Varsity Softball 24-25.