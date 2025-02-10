LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a second man wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Jasmin Smith.

Warrants were obtained Friday for 19-year-old Isaiah Ja’Resse Patterson of the 8000 block on Hasty Road in Laurinburg for first-degree murder, according to police. Patterson was considered armed and dangerous.

On Monday, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a relative’s residence on Hasty Road of Patterson. While at the residence, Patterson arrived and surrendered himself to the Scotland County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Office. deputies say Patterson was taken into custody without further incident and turned over to the Laurinburg Police Department. Patterson will placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.

Patterson is the second man charged in Smith’s murder.

On Friday, the department announced that they had obtained warrants for the arrest of 18-year-old Jordan Ray Jacobs

Both SWATs with the LPD and SCSO proceeded to a residence on Pea Bridge Road, Laurinburg, on Friday where they located Jacobs without further incident, according to the LPD. Jacobs was transported to the Laurinburg Police Department where he was processed and then transported to the Scotland County Detention Facility. Jacobs is also charged with first-degree murder.

According to the LPD, officers responded to the 300 block of E. Vance Street in reference to a person shot on Jan. 24. Upon arrival, officers located a female lying in the front yard of a residence unresponsive. Scotland County EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased. The female was later identified as Smith as the victim.