LAURINBURG — Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing has been recognized as a 2024 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, AHCA/NCAL.

The award was granted for the facility’s “commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.”

This distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to enhancing the quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve the quality of life and care of long-term care residents.

Providers begin the quality improvement journey at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile detailing among other elements their vision, mission, key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must demonstrate the use of a performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality award, Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing may now move forward to the Silver – Achievement in Quality award criteria.

Most recently, the team at Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing celebrated their accomplishments and commitment to continue striving for higher levels of quality and performance.