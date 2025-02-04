HAMLET — In December, Casandra Reid of Lenoir became the first student to graduate from the 911 Communications and Operations program at Richmond Community College, a goal she set for herself when she signed up in fall 2023.

“I was determined to finish in one year and to be the first to complete this new associate degree program at RichmondCC,” Reid said. “Hard work definitely pays off.”

Reid has worked in 911 dispatch for 17 years. The past three years, she has been working for the Blowing Rock Police Department where she was recently promoted to supervisor of telecommunications.

“It was a challenge to be a full-time student, work full-time and part-time, and have some free time. But in the end, it was well worth it,” Reid said.

Reid said the 911 Communications and Operations program provided in-depth training and knowledge in areas such as financing, public policy and administration.

“It’s hard to find training like this,” Reid said. “The program is great for people who want to advance their career in 911 communications to become a supervisor, a trainer, a manager or director. Even if someone is not looking to climb the ladder, this program gives you the knowledge to handle different responsibilities beyond what a basic telecommunicator does.”

To work in 911 communications, Reid said a person needs to be able to handle stress and be eager to learn.

“It’s for people who truly want to help somebody,” she said.

Reid will be recognized at the North Carolina Chapter of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials and NC NENA chapter meeting in March in Raleigh.

The 911 Communications and Operations program at RichmondCC is an associate degree that provides a pathway for individuals who are interested in starting a career in this field, as well as providing skills enhancement for those already working as 911 telecommunicators.

RichmondCC worked closely with the NC 911 Board and the NC Department of Information Technology in 2023 to develop the online degree program. Since its launch, RichmondCC has partnered with community colleges across the state to expand the reach of the program to other communities in need of training in this career field.

To learn more about the 911 program, call RichmondCC at 910-410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.