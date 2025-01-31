Richmond Community College Fire Academy graduate Doug Rinderknect speaks at the graduation ceremony on behalf of his class

HAMLET — Richmond Community College celebrated a milestone on Tuesday when it graduated the first class from its newly developed Fire Academy.

The class included 11 graduates: Alan Barnhill, Cameron Cagle, Nezyiah Crump, Daesha Everette, Mallory Lance, Michael Locklear, Hunter O’Tuel, Doug Rinderknecht, Ryan Sieczkowski, Thomas Thompson and Christopher Willoughby.

“We realize that keeping good firefighters and good volunteers is critical to protecting our lives and our property and maintaining the safety of our community,” RichmondCC President Brent Barbee said. “We could not be more proud of these 11 graduates who took on the many hours of training to become better firefighters.”

Fire Academy graduate Doug Rinderknect spoke at the graduation ceremony on behalf of his class. He urged his classmates to let this just be a foundation for skills training and to continue using the different resources they have to keep learning more.

“When a civilian pulls the fire alarm or calls 911, they are expecting that a fit firefighter who knows how to utilize his tools will show up ready to fight that fire,” Rinderknect said.

The Fire Academy consists of over 400 hours of training over seven months.

“That is a long training program, and we know that both the students and their families made a lot of sacrifices during that time,” said Dean of Engineering and Trades John Kester. “Your commitment and hard work is greatly appreciated.”

The College partnered with multiple agencies to operate the Fire Academy, including Laurinburg Fire Department, Cordova Fire & Rescue, East Rockingham Fire Department, Rockingham Fire Department, Northside Fire Department and Hamlet Fire Department.

“I am proud of the collaboration among the fire departments to make this academy possible, and I am looking forward to more partnerships being formed so that RichmondCC can be central to providing fire and safety protection to our communities and our service area,” Barbee said.

Fire and Emergency Management Training specialist from the NC Community College System, Michael Caviness, commended the College and the partnering agencies for making fire training programs available.

“The fires today are different from decades ago with new hazards and challenges. But one thing remains constant and that’s the need for good people like you, people who are willing to rise to the occasion, adapt and face danger with courage and determination,” Caviness said. “You are stepping into a noble tradition, one built on bravery, resilience and commitment to protecting your community.”

The next Fire Academy will run Feb. 4 through Sept. 6 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Laurinburg Fire Department. For more information, contact Director of Program Development Angineek Gillenwater at (910) 410-1708 or ajgillenwater@richmondcc.edu.