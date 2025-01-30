CAMERON —The Scotland wrestling programs headed to Union Pines High School on Wednesday night to compete in the SAC Championship. The girls team finished in third place out of six competing teams with 101.5 points scored while the boys squad came in sixth out of seven teams with 50 points scored.

The women’s team standings in order were Hoke County (163.5 points), Union Pines (136.5 points), Scotland, Southern Lee (22 points), Pinecrest (21 points) and Lee County (0 points). The men’s team standings in order were Union Pines (258 points), Pinecrest (175 points), Hoke County (132.5 points), Richmond & Southern Lee (62 points each), Scotland and Lee County (11 points).

The Lady Scots won 22 matches on Wednesday night. 13 of those wins came via bye, two came by decision, five happened by fall, one was a forfeit and one was a technical fall victory.

The two decision victories came from Carmin Moore (145) against Zada English of Hoke County in a 6-2 win and Latia Williams (152) over Abigail Pursley of Union Pines in a 9-5 final. Madison DeBerry (185) took down Natalia Carter of Hoke County 16-0 in 2:12 for the win via technical fall. The five fall wins for Scotland are as follows: Shayleigh Ward (132) over Kirra Daberkow of Union Pines in 3:22, Moore over Keigan Yurk of Pinecrest in 1:03, DeBerry over Ava Jordan of Lee County in 2:19, Shyanne White (235) over Shamyra McNeil of Union Pines in 0:09 and White over Jayda Locklear of Hoke County in 1:00.

The boys team was victorious in 15 matches. Nine of the wins came via bye, five came by way of fall and there was one forfeit. The five fall wins for Scotland are as follows: Blaze Marshall (138) over Landen Barber of Lee County in 0:21, Bryceson Murphy (144) over Drake Thomas of Lee County in 0:39, Amari Singletary (215) over Caleb Williams of Lee County in 0:36, Singletary over Noel Negron of Hoke County in 2:47 and David Pruitte (285) over Jeremiah Covington of Richmond in 4:26.

The NCHSAA 3A Mideast Regional is the next competition ahead on the schedule for the two teams. The girls meet will occur next Friday and next Saturday on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 while the boys will compete a week later on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.