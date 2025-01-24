WASHINGTON, D.C. — Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump outlined Thursday afternoon a path for the Lumbee Tribe to potentially receive federal recognition, something the tribe has sought for 136 years.

Trump ordered that within 90 days, the Secretary of the Interior must review all “applicable authorities” with leadership from the Lumbee Tribe and submit a plan to Trump to help the tribe receive full federal recognition through legislation or other means.

Trump ordered that the plan include consideration and analysis of any possible legal path for the tribe, either through Congress, judicial action or federal rules.

“The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is thrilled to learn that President Donald J. Trump signed a memorandum that establishes the United States of America’s support for the Tribe’s full federal recognition,” the Lumbee Tribe released in a statement. “The Tribal Administration expresses deep appreciation to President Trump as he moves forward with this executive action.

Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery says this action is a direct follow-through of the campaign promises made by the President and shows his dedication to the Lumbee people.

President Trump is the first president to sign such a memorandum declaring full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe as an official policy of the U.S. government and to lay the groundwork for what the Lumbee have been fighting toward for more than a century.

“This is a great step for the new administration and we encourage Congress to move forward with codifying this policy of President Trump toward full federal recognition of the Lumbee People,” said Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery.

The U.S. House passed a bill Dec. 17 that would provide federal recognition of the tribe, but the legislation never made it to the Senate floor.

Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd and Reps. David Rouzer and Mark Harris introduced bills in the chambers at the start of the new session of Congress in another attempt to grant the tribe recognition.

The State of North Carolina recognized the Lumbee Tribe in 1885, and in 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the 1956 Lumbee Act, which recognized the Lumbee with some benefits, but denied the tribe federal benefits and services set aside for Indian nations.