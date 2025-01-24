LAURINBURG — After a four-month-long manhunt, Florwer Carlin Lizano, a man wanted in the fatal Waffle House shooting in Laurinburg, was arrested in Portsmouth, Virginia on Friday.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, 38-year-old Lizano, also known as “Chulo” or “Carlos,” will now be extradited back to North Carolina where he will face charges of first-degree murder in reference to the homicide of 18-year-old Burlie Dawson Locklear, a Waffle House employee who was murdered in September.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded on Sept. 13, 2024, at approximately 12:42 a.m. to shots fired at the Waffle House on 1302 Scotland Crossing Drive, according to police. Upon arrival, officers located Locklear, an employee at the establishment, inside the eatery suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

An investigation revealed that the suspect had come to the business and ordered food, according to police. While the food was being prepared, the suspect became more agitated and verbally abusive toward the employees. Once the food was provided to the suspect, the suspect walked toward the Chevrolet, turned and fired two shots in the direction of the business striking Locklear. The suspect then fled onto Scotland Crossing Drive toward West Boulevard.

Police say Lizano was known to frequent Laurinburg; Dillon, South Carolina; and the state of Florida.

“The Laurinburg Police Department would like to thank the public for all the information and tips particularly Scotland Crimestoppers, Virginia Crimestoppers, US Marshalls, Virginia State Police and the Portsmouth Police Department,” the LPD wrote in a statement.