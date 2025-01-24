LAURINBURG —Due to the traveling impact of the recent snowstorms across the state of North Carolina and Scotland County, some local teams had their contests moved from Friday night to other days. The St. Andrews Knights men’s volleyball team was originally scheduled to open their 2025 season on Friday night at home against the Milligan Buffaloes. That game will now be played over a month from now on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. while the team will now open their season at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4 against Carolina University with a start time of 6 p.m.

The Knights are coming off of a 2024 season where they went 22-10 overall (7-5 against conference opponents) and made it to the second round of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament. They are welcoming in a new head coach this season in Noah Ray, who most recently served as the head coach of both the men’s and women’s volleyball programs at Marian University Wisconsin and was hired by the Knights at the end of November. You can read our full season preview of the team here: Ray out to develop new talent, make conference tournament in first year as SAU men’s volleyball coach | Laurinburg Exchange.

The two Scotland basketball teams also had their road games against the Hoke County Bucks moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon. Instead of the girls and boys teams competing on Friday night at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively, the two contests will now tipoff from Hoke County High School at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Both squads last competed a week ago in Rockingham against the Richmond Raiders with the girls team falling in a 54-37 contest while the boys lost 65-29. The girls were able to defeat the Bucks by a score of 51-31 in their meeting earlier this season in Laurinburg back on Dec. 6 while the boys team fell to Hoke County 55-46 on that same day. The girls team currently stands at 7-5 (3-3 against SAC teams) on the season while the boys sit at 3-10 (1-5 in conference games).