LAURINBURG — A 21-year-old Laurinburg man is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Jayqwan Lamont Collins was determined a suspect in a Friday shooting that occurred across from the Short Trip Store in Gibson. Investigators say deputies responded to shots fired across from the store at around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim was “already on the way to the hospital by a personal vehicle,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Collins is currently “on the run.”

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Collins is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332.