LAURINBURG — In 2021 Scotland County native Rob Harvell brought a crew to the area to work on a new film. After years of hard work, the movie has premiered in Charlotte.

“Grace Point” is a thriller starring John Owen Lowe — known from works such as “The Unstable” and “The Grinder”— as troubled teen Brandon Hayes. Brandon’s father Winston, played by Andrew McCarthy — known from works in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Pretty in Pink” — drives him to a remote rehab facility as a last resort to save his son. On the way, they stop for gas in the town of Grace Point where Winston has a violent altercation and is seriously wounded. Brandon captures the incident on his cellphone and is now on the run with the help of a stranger played by Jim Parrack — known from works “True Blood,” “911,” and “Lonestar” — Brandon must save his father while dealing with the trauma of his past.

Those familiar with Scotland County will see familiar settings such as downtown Laurinburg, the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport and the John Blue House.

“We have filmed in Laurinburg many times through the years for documentary recreations,” Harvell said. “We would always talk about how much we wanted to film a feature film in town. During COVID director Rory Karpf spent time writing film scripts. For Grace Point, he asked for unique locations throughout town that he could focus the script around. The script is based on these locations and in 2021 when things were still slow we knew it was time to bring it to life.”

Harvell added coming home to Laurinburg to film is always amazing for him as he can work with people he has known for years.

“There is something about being home for me that is rejuvenating,” Harvell said. “Being able to work with people in town that I looked up to growing up and others I went to school with since elementary school on something as unique as a feature film means more to me than going anywhere in the world for work.”

Since filming wrapped several years ago many in the community have wondered what happened with the film, and Harvell explained it’s due to being independent. In general film making is a long process but more so at the independent level and they wanted to make sure they got it right and it was a project everyone who worked on it could be proud of.

Harvell added that while the movie is only premiering at the Charlotte at Independent Picture House currently, it will soon be in many other select theaters and he is working on bringing a premiere to Scotland County so everyone locally who worked on the film is able to see it.

“Seeing your work is always an incredible experience,” Harvell said. “The emotions of people watching from laughter to tears, highs to lows makes you realize we accomplished our goal. It is also strange that my favorite part is the credits. Not for my name flashing across the screen but for everyone that has taken the time to help and make it special. Working all these years has diluted that feeling for myself but seeing it for people that mean so much to me is what makes it all worth it.”

The movie will also be available for streaming on Apple and Amazon on Jan. 28 for those who want to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

“I can’t say enough about Scotland County,” Harvell said. “It is home and nobody will ever be more proud to call it home than me. To show off our community and the people in it has been my dream since I grew up. My grandpa is my idol and taught me from childhood to love and support our community. That will never change …

There aren’t enough words to thank everyone for making filming so convenient when I’m home,” Harvell continued. “Thank you to Mayor Jim Willis, City Manager Charles Nichols, Police Chiefs Darwin Williams and Mitch Johnson, Sheriff Ralph Kersey, Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the Laurinburg City Council, Scotland County Commissioners, and our community for making this happen. That’s what makes Laurinburg special. I hope you are all as proud as we are.”

To keep up to date with the film and its next locations for premiere follow Grace Point Film on all social media.