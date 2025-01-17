LAURINBURG — After a holiday hiatus, the Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC) has resumed its Artist of the Month series with artisan candlemaker and owner of Spooky Cat Candles Jennifer Ward.

Ward says she began her journey as a candlemaker “… to combat the empty nest feeling when my two children, Heydon and Mira grew up and became more self-sufficient.”

Ward started with a small candle-making kit, which soon became one of her “favorite activities.”

Retirement from Scotland County Schools, where she was an exceptional children’s teacher for more than 20 years, allowed Ward additional downtime to play with fragrances and candle décor.

Depending on the candle, it may have little miniature trees, snowflakes, mermaid tails and more. Most come embedded with polished stones like amethysts or crystals. She makes candles with holiday and seasonal themes and will make custom candles for gifts and special occasions.

Ward went on to explain that “Spooky Cat Candles, named for a special black cat in the family, are made from coconut apricot wax, phthalate-free fragrance oils, and cotton wicks to keep toxins released during burning to a minimum.”

Ward’s Candles will be on display through Jan. 31 at ACSC at 131 S. Main Street in Laurinburg. ACSC is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.