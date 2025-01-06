PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Enrollment Management Division is extending its hours to provide additional support for current and future students, as well as their families.

The UNCP Live After 5 event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Jan. 13-16, at Lumbee Hall. During these extended hours, representatives from admissions, financial aid, student accounts, and the Center for Student Success will be available to answer questions about enrollment, financial services and academic support.

Students enrolled for the Spring 2025 semester will have a chance to enter a drawing for tuition scholarship. Refreshments will also be served.

Spring classes begin Monday, January 13.

“We recognize the challenges some students and their families face in balancing work, school and life responsibilities,” said Timothy Sampson, director of Financial Aid and Scholarships. “By extending our hours, we aim to provide the resources and guidance needed to support both current students and those considering joining BraveNation. At UNC Pembroke, we are dedicated to transforming lives through education and ensuring that every student receives the care and attention they deserve.”