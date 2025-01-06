CHERAW, S.C. —The Lady Scots basketball team picked up a dominant 67-30 road victory over the Cheraw Braves on Saturday afternoon. Scotland’s first win of 2025 improves their season record to 5-3 overall (2-1 against conference opponents) while Cheraw falls to 9-5 (2-0 in region games) with the loss.

Scotland started off the game a bit slow as evidenced by getting outscored 17-13 in the first quarter but would then control the rest of the game with ease. The Scots outscored the Braves 54-13 (18-5, 24-6 and 12-2 in the second, third and fourth quarters respectively) after the first eight minutes en route to the blowout win.

Madison Dixon had 20 points in the victory, a career high for her. Cheraw did not have a single player score more than nine points in the game, a mark that Jaleah Faulkner and Anyah Banks both hit to lead the Braves in scoring. It was the fewest number of points the Scots have allowed in a game all season.

Scotland will return home on Wednesday night for a battle with Whiteville. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. from Scotland High School.

Boys basketball falls to Cheraw

The Scots were defeated in their first game of 2025 on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Braves in a 62-53 final. Scotland falls to 2-7 (0-3 against conference opponents) on the season with the loss while Cheraw improves to 5-7 (1-1 in region games) with the victory.

Jerrison Dixon once again led the Scots in scoring with 22 points, his third straight game with 22 points. Jesse Clifton and Dajuan Gibson had eight points apiece with Clifton leading the team in rebounds with nine. TJ Ford paced the Braves in scoring with 19 points.

Scotland will next be in action at home on Wednesday night when they welcome Whiteville to Scotland High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling teams in action on Saturday at Purnell Swett High School

The Scots competed in the PJ Smith Memorial Invitational on Saturday morning. The boys finished in fifth place out of 19 teams with 104 points scored while the girls finished in a tie for fifth (out of 16 teams) with Western Harnett by scoring 55.5 total points.

The boys team won 34 total matches during the competition, 13 from a bye, 13 by fall, four by decision and four by major decision. Donerio Graham led Scotland in points scored with 21 while Amari Singletary had 18.

On the girls side, they picked up 11 wins, five from fall, two by forfeit, one from a bye, one from decision, one by major decision and one via technical fall. Carmin Moore had 21.5 points scored to lead the team while Latia Williams added 19 of her own.

The CoEd team will compete against conference opponents on Wednesday night at Lee County High School. The meet is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Indoor Track at Pinecrest Polar Bear

The Scots had the Pinecrest Polar Bear Meet 2 scheduled for Saturday morning. No results have been uploaded on the MileSplit NC website as of this writing.

The team is scheduled to next compete on Saturday morning at Union Pines. The competition will begin at 9 a.m.