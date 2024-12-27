HAMLET – Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2024 Fall Semester.

The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

Scotland County students who made the President’s List include: Wendy Barksdale, Shawn Campbell, Stephen Currie, Elisha Dockery, Madison Gentry, Casie Gibson, Kalyn Graves, Silas Haywood, Justin Howell, Grayson Locklear, Kelsie Melvin, Naiade Morales, Kyle Nguyen, Islamilah Nimetullah, Shellie Powell, Blake Powers, Hannah Stubbs-Barnette, Kaiden Tew, Kenly Wilkes, Colby Woodard, Lakesha Young and Eric Zheng.

Scotland County students who made the Dean’s List include: Christopher Boone, Robin Brown, Dylan Callahan, Sandra Castillo Sampayo, Hanna Chavis, Patrick Deberry, Piper Eaves, Chloe Ganus, Ricky Goins, Taylor Goins, Keziah Harrington, Miranda Jacobs, Rickiahya Johnson, Kaitlyn Kelly, Layla Lewis, Teyona McKay, Addysin McLaurin, Nyzir McLean, Tyler Mongiovi, Timothy Orvin, Taija Pankey, Catherine Pruitte, Hunter Rader, Montrell Smith, Mikayla Strickland, Evan Tetreault and Raheana Wilkerson.