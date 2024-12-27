HAMLET — Richmond Community College graduated its first class of students from the revamped welding program, which used to be offered as a college diploma program.

“We had 14 students sign up for the program, and all 14 graduated, which is a testament to the changes we made. The instruction is more streamlined to what they need to learn, and it made the program more affordable for our students,” welding instructor Ricky Freeman said.

Graduates included Adrian Bonilla, John Carr, Irwin Fairley, Michael Fleischman, Antonio Franco, Skylar Hailey, Aidan Locklear, Aiden Oxendine, Hunter Powell, Garrett Sellers, Avantae Tucker, Donald White and Jordan Wood.

Several graduates already have welding jobs or welding job prospects.

Hunter Powell, who is working for Mingin Enterprises in West End, often went into work at 4 a.m. for a few hours before coming to class at 9 a.m. He was not able to attend the graduation ceremony on Dec. 18 at RichmondCC because he was sent to Tennessee on a welding project for the company.

Aiden Oxendine is working for Southern Fabricators in Polkton, and Jordan Wood is working for Sandhills Collision.

“Mr. Freeman helped me get the job at Southern Fab, and I’m thankful for that,” Oxendine said.

Two other students have welding job prospects, Garrett Sellers and Donald White.

These graduates are qualified to move on to the Welding II program, and many intend to come back in January and continue advancing their welding skills to open up more job opportunities.

“I look forward to seeing each and every one of them next semester in the Welding II program,” Freeman said.

For those who want to learn basic welding skills to perform easy stick welds and make minor repairs can sign up for Basic Welding at RichmondCC. This class will meet Jan. 13 through May 15 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Forte Building on the Hamlet Campus. Students must bring their own welding helmet, gloves and long sleeves to class.

For more information, call RichmondCC at (910) 410-1700.