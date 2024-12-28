BLADENBORO —The Scotland boys basketball team dropped their second straight West Bladen Christmas Tournament game on Friday afternoon. They fell to the Whiteville Wolfpack in a 65-57 final at West Bladen High School. Scotland falls to 1-6 (0-3 in conference games) on the season with their sixth straight loss while Whiteville improves to 3-5 (1-0 in conference matchups) with their third victory in the last four games.

The Scots started out slow in the first half, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game. Scotland was outscored in the first quarter 14-8 and in the second frame 24-14 before rebounding in the final two periods by winning the third quarter 16-10 and the fourth quarter 19-17. though it was ultimately too little too late.

Jerrison Dixon, the Scots’ leading scorer on the season, had 22 points while also adding five assists, five rebounds and four steals in the loss. The other three Scots to register any points in the game were Tomek McFadden, LaSean Pittman and Shylan Harrell.

Scotland will be back in action on Saturday afternoon in the third round of the tournament with a matchup against the Dillon Christian Warriors at 2 p.m. The Warriors are coming off of a narrow 51-48 loss to West Columbus on Friday and stand at 6-6 (no region games yet played this season) on the season entering the game.

After concluding the tournament, Scotland’s next game will be south of the border after the New Year. They will battle the Cheraw Braves on Saturday, Jan. 4. Tipoff will be at 4:30 p.m. on that day.