LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg woman is facing multiple charges after being suspected of embezzling Sam’s Gas and Grocery in Laurel Hill.

After an investigation was conducted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Jennifer Bartell Troublefield, an employee of the store was arrested on Thursday, according to information provided in a release. Troublefield was charged with six counts of embezzlement by an employee.

She was jailed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.