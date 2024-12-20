Rep. Garland Pierce presented longtime attorney J. Robert “Bob” Gordon with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Thursday at Scotia Village.

Longtime attorney J. Robert “Bob” Gordon speaks after receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Thursday at Scotia Village.

LAURINBURG — J. Robert “Bob” Gordon nearly slipped through the cracks.

“He got lost in the shuffle,” said John Horne, who was a law partner with Gordon for more than three decades.

Horne said it was intended several years ago that Gordon was to be presented The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, according to Jim Hunt, who served as North Carolina’s governor from 1977 to 1985.

“In fact he (Gordon) had a letter from Gov. Hunt telling him that he was going to receive it and for some reason, we can’t figure out why it just never happened,” Horne said.

Gordon said he put the letter aside and didn’t give it much thought “then realized in the last several years I never got mine.”

More than 30 years later Gordon’s time came and on Thursday he officially joined the ranks of those named to be recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest recognition placed on a civilian by a governor. Since 1963, North Carolina’s governors have reserved their highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, for persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments. Persons named to The Order become honorary North Carolina “Ambassadors” with their names and award dates recorded on a roster maintained by The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.

A crowd of about 50 people came out to witness Gordon’s award being presented by Rep. Garland Pierce on behalf of ongoing Gov. Roy Cooper at the Scotia Village, the retirement facility that recently became Gordon’s place of residence.

“When the archive of this award is opened years from now your name will be going in with some many other great North Carolinians who have made great contributions in the State of North Carolina,” Rep. Pierce said.

Gordon grew up in Hamlet and went to Davidson College and the University of North Carolina at North Carolina’s School of Law. After graduating from law school in 1964, he practiced law briefly before entering the U.S. Army and serving in Vietnam. Upon completion of his military service, Gordon came to Laurinburg and practiced law for more than 60 years before retiring.

Gordon was also heavily involved in civic and community affairs including serving as chairman of the Scotland Memorial Hospital Board, president of the Laurinburg Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of the board of directors on the Southern National Bank, a deacon and elder in the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, a member of the Laurinburg Rotary Club and a member of the North State Hunting Club.

One of Gordon’s greatest contributions to the state was his involvement with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the National Heritage Trust Fund. He served each entity as a chairman for eight years in addition to previous years served as a board member.

“During tenure with the Wildlife Commission he along with one or two other members … they created the foundation which was funded by taking $1 from each hunting license that was issued and that went into a foundation for the preservation of wildlife and other wildlife-related activities,” Horne said.

Horne said that the foundation now has $7 million in its fund.

Although thankful for the award, Gordon in his remarks took time to mention those who he felt made considerable accomplishments in North Carolina but had not achieved the Long Leaf Pine honor before passing away.

“The guys that worked with me or for me, most of them are dead and they are not here to take part in this celebration and they should have in my opinion an equal recommendation from somebody who would be me to receive the same award. They were great guys,” Gordon said.

Gordon named those individuals he calls the Sunburnt Boys: Eddie Bridges, Woodrow Price, Buck Kitchin, Polie Cloninger and John Lentz.

