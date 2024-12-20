LAURINBURG — Amid festive celebrations and Christmas cheer, Thursday was a solemn sight in Downtown Laurinurg as time was set aside to remember those who have gone on during ‘Tis the Season’s annual Wreath Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the corner of South Main and Cronly streets, where the Wreath Memorial Wall is on display.

“As you pass this area day after day I would ask that you see the wreaths and remember the loving memories of family members that have passed on,” said Hezekiah Hardee, the ceremony’s officiant. “Instead of dwelling in grief and happiness take joy in those happy memories, choose to seek god and the comfort that he can provide this season and he will do the rest.”

During the memorial, the names of those who have passed away were called by City Councilmember Mary Evans and Suellen Arnett, followed by the ringing of a bell by Bert Beachum. Bagpiper Bill Caudill played “Come All Ye Faithful” among other songs.

Hardee said the ceremony represents a time to reflect on loss, love and hope.

“It’s hard to get involved when you’re feeling sad,” Hardee said. “It’s hard to enjoy the festivities when so many of the events and traditions bring to mind a loved one with whom you once shared but not had the ability any longer … In a season of joy and giving let us not forget that there are friends and family in our community that are experiencing this season with sadly.”

He read from the scripture Psalms 34:18, which reads: “The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.”

Hardee said that the best quote he has heard regarding loss and the holiday season is that “grief is love with no one to give it to.”

“Love while such a small word can leave a large hole in our hearts,” Hardee said.

The minister left those in attendance with the scripture from Revelations 21:4, “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”

“If you struggle this time of year know that you aren’t alone. Know that you have family and friends here to help you but more so a God that loves you and has your best interest in mind,” Hardee said.

The following are the names of those whose names were called in memory of during the ceremony:

Brooke Wagner Rackley, Ben Mack, Millie and Jerry Peele, Joseph McCallum Nichols, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph B. McCallum, Charles Nichols Sr., Mr. and Mrs. William Hine, Marion Covil, Mark Covil, Earl and Ellen Stanley, Tommy Britt, Jesse Kegley, Rebecca Flowers, Ricky Williams, Whitney Blair Poole, Charles Clark, James Edwin Milligan, Johnny Ingram, Ken Pruitte, Broaddus Stubbs, Hettie Bet Stubbs, Kevin Chevalier, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas D. Phillips, Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Beachum Sr., Williams Joseph Parker Jr., Edwin and Lena Womble, Jack Smith, Louise Brown Thomas, Michael Roberts, Clayton and Eleen Roberts, Robert and Florence Bannerman, Stan Stanley, Earl and Ellen Stanley, Dolores Teresa Bitkowski, June Marie Plitt, Jesse Begley, Alan Bisbee, Jan McRacken, Jay Ingram, Danny Hardee, Virginia Ray, Ricky Williams, Priscilla McDougald Thompson, Michael McDougald, Wade Dunbar III, Elizabeth Dunbar, Almeria Hucks Graham, Frostie Hucks, Brooks Woodward Sr., Clint Woodward, Hazel Mills Singer and John Alec Caudill.

The following are the names of those whose names were called in gratitude during the ceremony:

Hudson, Harper McCallum, Nichols; Faye Nichols, Joyce Bannerman Brooks, Gene and Sue Ivey and Midge Hannah English.