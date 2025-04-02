SALISBURY —The St. Andrews Knights beach volleyball team dropped both games of a doubleheader with Catawba College on Tuesday, losing both contests by scores of 4-1. St. Andrews falls to 11-15 on the season with the two losses (nine straight overall) while Catawba improves to 12-4 with the two victories (nine straight overall).

In the first game, St. Andrews was able to take a victory out of the No. 1 doubles pair. Kyra Mckinney and Cayleigh Pellitier were able to win their matchup against Hayes Smith and Ri Arevalo by scores of 21-19 and 22-20.

The No. 4 pair of Bella DiDonna and Hayden Larrimore were able to win one of three sets against Ragan Ball and Taylor Vecchione, taking the first set 21-19. They would drop the next two by scores of 21-19 and 15-6.

In the second contest, it was the No. 5 doubles pair of Larrimore and DiDonna that picked up a victory over Brooke Vaughan and Sidney Kettelkamp. Larrimore and DiDonna took the first set 21-15 and the third set 15-6 while dropping the second set 21-19.

Mckinney and Pellitier were able to win a set against Smith and Arevalo as the No. 1 doubles pair, taking the second set 21-15. They dropped the first set by a score of 25-23 and the third set by a score of 15-12.

The Knights will head to the SMC Invitational for three games over Friday and Saturday. They will start with two games on Friday against Spartanburg Methodist at 2 p.m. and Truett McConnell at 4 p.m. They will then face Brenau on Saturday at 8 a.m.