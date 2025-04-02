SANFORD — The Lady Scots softball team picked up a dominant 15-0 road victory over the Southern Lee Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Scotland improves to 12-1 (8-0 in conference games) on the season with their 11th consecutive victory while Southern Lee falls to 2-10 (1-7 against conference opponents) with their sixth straight loss. The Scots also took the earlier season meeting between the teams, having also beaten the Cavaliers 15-0 in Laurinburg back on March 7.

Scotland scored two runs in both the first and second innings, one in the third, four in the fourth and six in the fifth. The game was concluded after five innings due to the mercy rule. The Scots compiled 12 hits as a team over those five innings and also benefited from seven fielding errors by Southern Lee.

Dawson Blue led the team in hits with a 3-4 night from the plate while also scoring three runs and having two RBIs. Blue was one of five Scotland hitters to have two RBIs with the others being Addison Johnson, Avery Stutts, Ramsey Hale and Emily Sampson. Marissa Smith had a 2-4 night from the plate with two runs scored.

Stutts had another terrific night pitching as she allowed no hits and walked no batters while striking out 13. She threw 65 total pitches (50 strikes) to the 16 batters she faced.

Scotland will have their next four games at home, starting on Wednesday night with a nonconference matchup against the Latta Vikings. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Scotland High School.

Baseball crushed at Pinecrest

The Scots fell in Southern Pines to the Patriots on Tuesday night by a score of 11-1. Scotland falls to 8-5 (4-3 against conference opponents) on the season with their second straight loss while Pinecrest snaps their two-game losing streak and improves to 10-4 (6-1 in conference games) with the victory.

Scotland got their lone run in the top of the third inning while the Patriots scored two runs each in the first and second innings, one in the third and six in the fourth. The game was concluded after the top of the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. Pinecrest outhit the Scots 9-3 while Scotland also committed two errors.

Kaden Hunsucker went 1-2 from the plate and had Scotland’s lone RBI in the game. Dawson Williams also went 1-2 with a run scored while Garrett Manning had the team’s other hit in a 1-2 outing. Dylan Tilson and Robbie Peed split the pitching duties with Tilson starting and going three innings while Peed pitched one scoreless inning with a strikeout.

The Scots will look to rebound on Wednesday night when they head to Spring Lake for a nonconference matchup with the Overhills Jaguars. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.