LAURINBURG —Winter sports registration at Scotland County Parks and Recreation will remain open via late week registration until this Sunday, Dec. 15. Regular registration was open starting on Monday, Nov. 4 and remained open until this past Friday, Dec. 6. Registering this week will cost $20 instead of the $15 price tag that was available during the month of regular registration.

Indoor soccer registration has age groups of 9U (7-9) and 12U (10-12) as well as 15U (13-15). Basketball is open to ages 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 15U boys league with a 12U and 8U girls league also available. All games and practices will be held at the Wagram Recreation Center.

Registration can be done either online or via phone call. Give the website a visit here: Catalog – Scotland County Parks and Recreation or call 910-277-2585 if interested or have any further questions about registering.