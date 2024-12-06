LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man is facing multiple sexual exploitation-related charges following an investigation conducted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The SCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children detective along with the Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children team obtained a warrant to search the residence of 43-year-old Eric Ellison Bailey on McIntosh Road in the Scotland Acres area of Scotland County, according to information submitted by the SCSO.

The search warrant was served after a lengthy investigation from cyber tips received at the sheriff’s office on the suspect, according to the SCSO.

Bailey was arrested and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a 7.5 million secured bond.