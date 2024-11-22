LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights women’s wrestling team picked up a 20-10 victory on Thursday night over visiting The Apprentice School at Harris Court. It was the second win for St. Andrews in the past three days, having also picked up a 25-20 road win over Greensboro on Tuesday night.

The Knights picked up two wins via forfeit during the matchup and two wins by way of fall. The two wins that came by way of forfeit were from Jillian Ellis (117) and Minnie Locklear (124) while the two victories that came by fall were from Kenia Johnson (145) over Karmen Mcknight at 0:20 and Joya Winston (207) over Eve Jenkins at 0:13. Laney Rhodes (160) also picked up an “extra” victory over Mcknight by way of fall at 1:18.

St. Andrews will have a short turnaround as they prepare for the St. Andrews University Open on Saturday morning that will be held at Purnell Swett High School. The competition is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. The men’s team is scheduled to head to the Life Open on Saturday.