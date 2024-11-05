LAURINBURG — Tax filing season may be months away, but the local AARP Tax-Aide Program is already seeking volunteers who want to serve their community through the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program, said John Beranek, Local Coordinator.

Tax-Aide focuses on serving older adults living with low to moderate income and helps them secure much-needed tax refunds.

Volunteers are trained, and classes are generally held in December or January for the upcoming tax filing season. The amount of training required depends on the position.

During tax filing season — February through April — the volunteers will assist taxpayers while the local site is in operation. For schedule information, call 1-888-AARP-NOW (1-888-227-7669) or see the website for details, Aarpfoundation.org/TaxaideVolunteer.

The time commitment starts at five hours (one shift) per week during tax season. The program is seeking friendly and service-oriented people to join our volunteer team.

“All levels and types of experience are welcome,” an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide statement reads. Volunteers come from a variety of industries, and range from retirees to college students.

About AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program

NC or SC residents can get their taxes done for free beginning in early February and continuing through mid-April. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, the nation’s largest free tax preparation assistance service, has low-contact and in-person options for providing taxpayer assistance. These options vary by location and are subject to change. For the 2024 tax season in the USA: 27,771 volunteers at 3,600 sites helped 1,680,084 taxpayers receive $1,280,817,176 in refunds.

AARP membership is not required.

Visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide for details.