SPRING LAKE —The Scotland baseball team dropped an 11-1 road contest at the hands of the Overhills Jaguars on Wednesday night. The Scots fall to 8-6 on the season with their third straight loss while the Jaguars improve to 9-4 with their sixth consecutive win.

Overhills got four runs in the bottom of the first inning, two in the second, two in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Scotland got their lone run of the game in the top of the fifth inning. The Jaguars outhit the Scots 8-6 while Scotland committed three errors to one for Overhills.

Kaden Hunsucker led Scotland’s offense with a 2-3 night at the plate along with the team’s lone RBI. He was the only Scot to have more than one hit in the game. Robbie Peed, Blane Callahan, Maddox Locklear and Dylan Tilson had one hit apiece.

Pitching wise, Hunsucker started the game and pitched two innings of six-run ball while walking seven batters with one strikeout. Bryson McCarter pitched the next three innings in relief, allowing two earned runs and two walks while striking out two batters.

The Scots will be back at home on Friday night against Pinecrest, who previously beat Scotland in Southern Pines by a score of 11-1 on Tuesday night. First pitch from McCoy Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.