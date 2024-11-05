LAURINBURG — Voters throughout Scotland County made their choice for representation over the two-week early voting period and on Election Day in the 2024 General Election.

All results from Election Day are unofficial.

In the race for seat 48 in the NC House of Representatives, which represents Scotland and Hoke counties, challenger Republican candidate Dr. Ralph Carter obtained more votes in Scotland than longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Garland Pierce. Carter secured 7,531 to Pierce’s 6,705 votes in Scotland County, however, Pierce still secured the overall victory with the addition of Hoke County’s votes.

Republicans secured three of the four seats up for grabs on the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

In the race three-way for an At-large seat on the board, Republican candidate Ed O’Neil came out on top. O’Neil secured 7,411 votes, Democrat Daniel Jermaine Dockery obtained 6,409, and Libertarian Samuel Levinson edged out 269 votes.

Incumbent Democrat John Alford defended his seat representing the Laurel Hill Township on the board against Republican challenger Tanya Edge but came up short. Edge secured 7,215 votes to Alford’s 6,515.

Republican Jeff Shelley also unseated incumbent Darrell “BJ” Gibson, a Democrat, in the race for the Williamson Township seat on the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. Shelley secured 7,375 votes while Gibson secured 6,636.

Clarence McPhatter, who sought reelection to the Stawartsville Township seat, faced no opposition but still accumulated 9,062 votes.

The Scotland County Schools Board of Education had four open seats. Three of those seats are for the Stewartsville Township District and there were three candidates on the ballot — incumbents Rick Singletary and Tony Spaulding, and Amy Peele Sloop — meaning the race is not competitive. Singletary obtained 8,115 votes, Spaulding 6,189, and Sloop 6,105 votes.

Incumbent Carolyn M. Banks will also face no opposition for the sole At-large seat up for reelection. Still, Banks obtained 9,058 votes.

In Scotland County, Incumbent Republican State Senator Danny Earl Britt Jr. secured 7,541 votes while Democrat Kathy Batt obtained 6,511 votes. Both are competing for the District 24 which encompasses Scotland, Robeson and Hoke counties.

L. Page Pratt III sought reelection to Scotland County’s Register of Deeds and secured 9,185 votes. Bryan Hagler obtained 9,906 votes for Scotland Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Neither candidate faced opposition in their races.

