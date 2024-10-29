LAURINBURG — Hospice of Scotland County will again hold its Candlelight Memorial Service, scheduled for Nov. 21, at Northview Harvest Ministries.

This annual event provides families with the opportunity to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away in the last year.

The Candlelight Memorial Service will begin at 7 p.m., with special music starting at 6:30 p.m. Families and friends are invited to gather in the sanctuary, where they will participate in a remembrance ceremony. The names of Hospice of Scotland County patients will be read aloud, allowing their families to light a candle in their honor. Afterwards, anyone from the community will be invited to light a candle for their own loved ones whether they were a hospice patient or not.

“The loss of a cherished person is a devastating experience that can leave us feeling isolated, overwhelmed, and unsure of how to cope,” said Tanya Williams, Hospice of Scotland County Bereavement Coordinator. We believe that healing is best done together, surrounded by those who share a similar pain and that’s why services like this are important. Together, we will light candles, share stories, and find solace in one another’s company.”

This year, the service will feature a message from Pastor Gypsy Murdaugh of Piney Grove United Methodist Church in Maxton. The event has historically drawn hundreds of guests, and organizers encourage families, especially larger groups, to arrive early to secure seating together, as the sanctuary fills up quickly.

For those unable to attend in person, Northview Harvest Ministries will stream the service live, with viewing instructions available on the Hospice of Scotland County website at www.scotlandhospice.org.

After the service, hospice staff and volunteers will welcome attendees into the fellowship hall for refreshments and fellowship. This gathering provides a valuable opportunity for families to reconnect with the CNAs, nurses, social workers, and other hospice staff who provided care to their loved ones.

“Whether you are a family member of a hospice patient or someone who has experienced a loss this past year, you are welcome to join us in remembrance,” Williams shared. “Entering the holiday season can be especially trying for someone missing a loved one. We hope you will join us and can find some comfort and peace.”

Northview Harvest Ministries is located at 17760 Log Cabin Road in Laurinburg, just off Hwy. 401 between Laurinburg and Wagram.

For more information about the Candlelight Memorial Service, please contact Hospice of Scotland County at 910-276-7176.