Jade Alvarez serves the ball on Tuesday night. Alvarez had two kills in the game and was recognized prior to the matchup for her contributions to the program.

Isabella Thurston (6) sets the ball up for a teammate during their battle with the Bears at Harris Court. Thurston had seven assists in the game to lead the team.

LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights women’s volleyball team was swept on senior night by conference rival Truett McConnell at Harris Court in Laurinburg. St. Andrews falls to 0-25 (0-17 in conference games) on the season with the loss while the Bears improve to 12-15 (9-8 against AAC opponents) with the victory.

Truett McConnell outscored the Knights by a combined score of 75-27 (25-9, 25-7 and 25-11) over the three sets of action. The first set saw the Bears grab the first eight points and never look back while the Knights did score the first point of the second set but then proceeded to fall behind 5-1 and never recovered. After a 1-1 tie in the final set, Truett McConnell scored nine points in a row to take control on their way to the sweep.

The Bears were better in many key statistics, having more kills (30-7), fewer errors (8-30) and a better hitting percentage in every set of the game. Jade Alvarez and Maddison Larrimore had two kills apiece to co-lead St. Andrews. Bailey Zivitski had 10 digs to pace the Knights while Isabella Thurston dished out a team high seven assists in the loss.

St. Andrews will head on the road for their next two games against Bryan and Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Friday’s matchup will start at 6:30 p.m. while Saturday’s game will begin at 11:00 a.m. The Knights have not yet faced either team during the 2024 season.

Men’s golf competes at AAC Championship

The Knights had their fall conference championship outing over Monday and Tuesday at the Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Georgia. This was the team’s fifth competition they participated in during the 2024 fall season, with their most recent being The St. Andrews Fall Classic back on Monday, Oct. 14 and Tuesday, Oct. 15.

No results have been uploaded from the outing as of now. Continue to check back on the Appalachian Athletic Conference website for results here: Appalachian Athletic Conference. The Knights’ full season schedule and results thus far can be found on the St. Andrews Athletics website here: 2024-25 Men’s Golf Schedule – St. Andrews University.