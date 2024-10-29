PEMBROKE — For University of North Carolina at Pembroke alumni Taley and Jordan Hunt, giving back to their alma mater is about more than nostalgia—it is about making a lasting difference in students’ lives.

As students, Taley (‘18, ‘20) and Jordan (‘18) Hunt witnessed firsthand the powerful role the campus food pantry played for fellow classmates struggling to meet their basic needs. Now, years later, the Hunts have committed a $200,000 gift to support the same resource that once inspired them, ensuring that future students won’t have to face the worry of food insecurity while pursuing their dreams.

On Friday, UNC Pembroke celebrated this legacy of support and resilience with the dedication of the newly named Taley and Jordan Hunt Braves Resource Center. Surrounded by university leaders, students and community members, the couple reflected on the importance of the center’s mission. For them, it’s personal.

“We strongly believe that if college students’ basic needs are not being met, they lack the solid foundation they need to be successful,” Taley Hunt said.

Since its humble beginnings as a food pantry in 2013, the center has evolved into a one-stop destination offering comprehensive support services—from financial assistance and mentoring to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) application help.

Last year alone, it provided resources for over 5,500 students and community members.

“Today, we honor Taley and Jordan Hunt for their extraordinary commitment to the well-being of our students and the campus community as they continue to give back,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “They understand that when a student doesn’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from or how they will get to class, they can focus on their studies, dreams and future. Because of their generous gift, the Hunts have ensured this center will continue to meet the needs of students for many years to come.”

Dr. Christie Poteet, assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs, helped to establish the resource center in its earliest days and served as a staff leader for student volunteers, including the Hunts. As the center has grown, so too has the university’s ability to significantly impact those who need it most, she said.

“Through the remarkable contribution of these two leaders, this program will continue to have a lasting impact on addressing food insecurity and other basic needs among our students, ensuring that no student in our community has to choose between a healthy meal and their education,” said Dr. Poteet.

“Taley and Jordan’s commitment to our mission and their belief in the potential of every student has paved the way for something truly transformative.”

By attaching their names to the center, Vice Chancellor for Advancement Anita Stallings said the Hunts model servant leadership, inspiring a new generation of students to engage in community support and advocacy.

“Thank you, Taley and Jordan, for your vision and ensuring our students have the necessary resources to succeed. Your impact will resonate for years to come,” Stallings said.

Since earning their degrees, the Hunts relocated to Columbia, S.C., where Taley has built a thriving real estate business. In 2023, the couple, through her company, the Taley Hunt Home Group, made a $25,000 contribution to UNCP to enhance learning opportunities offered by the Office of Leadership, Learning and Community. On Friday evening, Taley was presented with the 2024 Young Alumni of the Year during the annual Alumni Awards ceremony.

The Hunts credit their professional success to the educational foundation they received at UNC Pembroke.

“The things that we both learned here have carried us for years and continue to impact us today,” Taley said. “I look at our business now and firmly believe that there are skills that I learned at UNCP––inside and outside of the classroom––that made everything we do possible.

“We are thankful to be able to give back and support our university. Without all the things we learned here, all the experiences and the people we met at UNCP who changed our lives, we would not be here today,” Taley said.