Saturday will explode with local events

LAURINBURG — Just one week from today, the calendar is packed full of events all throughout Scotland County, ranging from free events to those raising money for a good cause.

Kicking off Saturday morning are two annual yard sales — one hosted by the Pilot Club of Laurinburg and the other by St. Mary Catholic Church.

Both begin at 7 a.m. and go until noon, offering a variety of items. According to Sandra Ticino, who has helped set up the event at St. Mary, the church will have everything from a dining room set to baby clothes to Christmas decorations.

“We have the best prices around, everything is priced to sell,” Ticino said. “Whatever doesn’t sell Habitat for Humanity comes and picks it up.”

Ticino added that there will also be food and water being sold outside, including Filipino dishes, with the proceeds also going to the church.

“We have the best stuff a yard sale can have,” Ticino said. “All the proceeds go to the church and we give it back into the community. We do a lot of things with Church Community Services by donated food and monetary donations.”

While the doors don’t open until 7, Ticino said that typically people begin lining up about an hour before in order to get the best deals. Currently the church is accepting donations and, if you have items you wish to donate, contact them at 910-276-4468.

The Pilot Club of Laurinburg will be having its yard sale only a street away at the American Legion Building on Atkinson Street.

At Cypress Bend

Also on Saturday, Cypress Bend Vineyard will host its 15th annual Fall Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission. Those in attendance can enjoy tours of the winery along with numerous craft and food vendors.

Meet and greet

The MidSandhills Members at Large Unit of the League of Women Voters will host a “Meet and Greet with the Candidates” event from 4 to 6 p.m. at the picnic pavilion in Washington Park in Laurinburg.

Candidates from the September special election and the November municipal elections have been invited, and attendees will be able to meet with them face to face as well as hear short speeches.

Downtown fundraiser

Starting at 6 p.m. the Storytelling & Arts Center of the Southeast will host a fundraiser with Cat5 performing on Roper Street, along with hor d’oeuvres and both a live and silent auction. Tickets are $40 a person and the money raised will go toward operational costs at the Art Center, as well as to help fund art projects, concerts and more.

Softball for Relay

Finishing off Saturday’s events, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Laurinburg Police Department will be hosting the first ever “Swinging for a Cure” softball game at 6 p.m. at the Morgan Complex. The two law enforcement agencies will be playing a softball game against one another to raise money for Relay for Life.

The entry fee is $2 with children under 12 are free.

Chris English, the executive director for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, explained that the weekend is beginning the kickoff for the fall festival season, which will include the Highland Games, the John Blue Cotton Festival and more.

“The grape stomp seems to keep growing every year, so that’s a great thing for Wagram and for Scotland County to be able to have to help bring people into the area,” English said. “There are a lot of things going on that weekend and, while a lot of organizations try not to overlap each other, it ends up working out because it gives people plenty of things to do.”

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171

At least 6 things will be taking place around Scotland County