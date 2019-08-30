CANOEING FOR A CAUSE

WAGRAM — Folks of all ages met to take a peaceful ride down the Lumber River for the annual Laurinburg-Oban Exchange Scholarship Fund fundraiser last Saturday. The Laurinburg Rotary Club is now in it’s 28th year sponsoring the exchange.

The Sunburnt Boy/Sunburnt Girl River Challenge started three years ago and is a resource for students who need financial support to help pay for their trip to Oban, Scotland.

Although the day began rainy, it didn’t stop about 70 people from packing up their kayaks and canoes to meet at 10 a.m. at the Lumber River Park Chalk Banks in Wagram.

“We’re not gonna let the rain stop us,” or “It’s beautiful on the water,” and “When you’re on the river, the trees hang over, so you won’t even feel it,” said many in the crowd while waiting for others to arrive.

Some volunteered to shuttle members back and forth and set up a resource tent.

By launch time at 11 a.m., Mother Nature slowed the rain to mere trickles, and the group was eager to experience the float on the river.

“About 50 people got on the water today,” said Gus Purcell, the lead organizer for the day. “If you ever wonder about the future of the world, it looks good (because) the kids at the Oban program are great.”

The event brings together previous students and family members who were a part of the Oban Exchange.

“What each person who has attended the exchange does is they call previous people who attended and they call previous families to come out and be a sponsor,” said Bridget Ward, a board member for the Laurinburg-Oban Exchange. “There are different levels of sponsorship, so they make monetary donations. We probably will raise $8,000 to $10,000 strictly on donations from people who have been a part of this experience.”

She added all the funds are used to help the students with the trip for things like plane tickets, fare for Carowinds and much more.

“This fundraiser helps the group for next year,” said Samantha Bowen, a senior at Scotland High. “The group that went to Oban last year, their fundraiser helped us so it’s like a pay it forward thing.”

Jennings Dean, a junior, said he had a blast on this year’s Laurinburg-Oban Exchange trip.

On the river Saturday, groups kayaked or canoed after instruction from Park Ranger Brannon Bryson.

“It’s my first year here (at the event) and I’m enjoying seeing the youth out here at the park,” said Bryson. “I think we are going to have an enjoyable time despite the rain.”

Boaters rowed from the Chalk Banks Access Area to the 401 Wildlife Commission Boating Area — an hour journey on the water. Kayaks and canoes coasted through a scenic route of greenery— a river live with fish, insects and birds.

Bryson said the Lumber River’s current was a bit fast (even though to the natural eye, it seems slow) because of recent rainfall and boaters strode over logs and under a fallen tree left from Hurricane Florence.

“There were about 20 trees down (in this part) after Florence,” said Bryson. “There is only two left now.”

He added the park rangers work with companies year-round to clear the river.

“We have five rangers, two maintenance mechanics, four seasonal positions, one admin for 15,000 acres of protected land and 100 miles of river,” said Bryson.

In the summer, he adds that 7,800 students have visited the park for field trips and more will come before the year is finished.

Participants on Saturday put money in the donation bucket and, at the end of the event, it was counted and added to the total. A little more than $8,000 was raised on the day.

After an hour of outdoor fun, participants were ready for the pig pickin’ lunch prepared overnight by James Whitehead, Les Bathiy, Brian Giarroca and Rick Alexander. The men roasted a whole pig over pecan wood for hours and brought the meat back to share with the group.

“It’s a tradition; the pecan wood gives it a nutty flavor,” said Whitehead.

His wife Monica chimed in.

“I don’t think it takes that long, I just think they have a good time together,” said Monica. “They have fun and stay up all night working on it.”

With the barbecue, the crowd enjoyed rolls, coleslaw, chips cookies, soda and water.

“This is the biggest crowd we’ve had,” said Chris English, director of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, whose son went to Scotland in June as part of the exchange program. “It’s one of my favorite places on Earth and I’m glad people got to experience it. As the event grows, we will be able to have more students participate in the program and give more scholarships.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

