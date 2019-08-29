Terry’s Boutique opens its doors downtown

LAURINBURG — A local shopkeeper now has a business to call her own. Terry’s Boutique opened its doors on Monday.

Residents and visitors have another place to shop for quality clothing, shoes, jewelry and more on Main Street in Laurinburg.

Owner Terry Gallman says running a boutique flows through her veins.

“My grandmother had a store very much like this, ” said Gallman. “My dad grew up in it … and he was very encouraging (to me). I have loved having my own place so far.”

The business previously was Hi-Lites Clothing store before the corporate office closed many locations, including the highly profitable one in Laurinburg. After 19 years in the business with Hi-Lites, Gallman took the leap of faith to start her own shop.

“Hi-Lites was closing (the store she managed) so I was losing my job,” said Gallman. “I could start from the bottom somewhere else or find a way to do this in clothing and retail, so I found a way to continue doing it.”

Gallman says choosing to have a soft opening for the store has helped her work out a few kinks.

“It helps me to evaluate a lot and figure out things like prices and to see what the customers like,” said Gallman. “It was a great day on Monday, a day full of love, and we’ve had a good week.”

Gallman transformed the Hi-Lites space into a local boutique that showcases clothing along with art pieces and jewelry made by local artists.

“Murals were painted by the This and That artists and (led by ) Dora Sharber,” said Gallman. “She brought in the artists and each dressing room has a different mural.”

She added, “They can buy local jewelry by Crystal Hyatt and jewelry by Jennifer McRae.”

This and That also partnered with Gallman by providing furniture pieces to add to the displays in the store.

The boutique also has a children’s clothing section, misses, plus-size clothing, reading nook, and coffee spot for customers.

In a few weeks, she will have formal clothing that can be rented for events.

Gallman has $3 off Thursdays, where a collection of items will be picked and have the sale applied only on Thursdays.

Terry’s Boutique will host the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting next Thursday at 219 S. Main St., Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

