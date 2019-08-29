Cypress Bend to host annual Harvest Festival

WAGRAM — Cypress Bend Vineyards is getting ready for the harvest season and preparing to kick it off by welcoming hundreds of visitors for the 15th annual Fall Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission. The festival also comes on the heels of several wines taking home medals.

The vineyard won four double-golds for Roseneath, Autumn, To-Morrow and A Sweetheart Stream at the French Broad Vignerons Wine Competition in Asheville along with Riverton Estate, Livy Estate, Catherine and Sundown each winning silver.

At the Dixie Classic 2019 Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition, the winery won Best Sweet Red Wine for Campbell and Best Sweet White Wine for Roseneath.

“It’s an absolute win for the winery,” said Nadia Hetzel, Cypress Bend’s winemaker. “Last year we won the State Cup, which always has a lot of entries, so it’s nice for us to be bringing home these awards since, in the past, muscadine wine wasn’t as accepted.”

Hetzel said that, usually at the festival, there will be a discount for cases of wine so those who attend will be able to pick up the award-winning wines based on availability.

She added that most people prefer the sweet wines like Campbell or McNeil, along with more fruity wines like A Sweetheart Stream. However, there are dryer wines for those who prefer it.

At the festival besides being able to try some of the award-winning muscadine wines, attendees can enjoy different vendors — ranging from food to crafts — as well as picking their own muscadines for $1 a pound at peak muscadine season. Visitors can also learn how the wine is made with the vineyard wagon tours, winery tours and through the grape stomp.

“It’s a lot of fun for the whole family,” Hetzel said. “It’s a great way to start your fall and we’ll start harvesting the grapes the following week, so it’s a really cool time to come out to the winery and get the opportunity to see how everything is done.”

Toward the end of the afternoon, the two contestants who stomped the most juice will be crowned as king or queen of the grape stomp.

The Sand Band will also be at the festival performing live music throughout the day.

Cypress Bend Vineyard is located at 21904 Riverton Road in Wagram and normal operating hours are Sunday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m., Friday noon to 10 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information about Cypress Bend, call 910-369-411.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

