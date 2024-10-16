LAURINBURG — Local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ralph Carter, the Republican candidate in the race for the N.C. House of Representatives District 48 seat, has accumulated multiple endorsements.

Carter’s candidacy has been officially endorsed by the NC Values Coalition,Stand for Health Freedom, Carolina Teachers Alliance, Republican National Hispanic Assembly, Huck PAC, Students for Life, 2 Citizen Moms, and NC Grassroots Government.

“It is an honor to receive such overwhelming support from these groups committed to safeguarding the values that make our state strong,” Carter said. “I am running to be the voice for District 48 and to advocate for policies that attract jobs, improve education, protect families, and empower every citizen to thrive.”