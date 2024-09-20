ATLANTA — Trump Surrogate, former State Representative and former Dekalb County chief executive Vernon Jones will return home to Scotland County for his 45th high school reunion.

“Returning to my hometown for this homecoming, class reunion, and other events is a reminder of why I entered public service in the first place. The people, the shared values, and the deep-rooted traditions inspire us to make a difference. I’m grateful for the chance to reconnect and reflect in my hometown,” Jones said.

While visiting Rep. Jones will attend Scotland County’s homecoming activities including the football game and parade on Sept. 27 as well as Scotland High School reunion activities.

On Sept. 28, Jones will address Scotland County GOP at their headquarters at noon. Following that, he will visit the Gibson Depot Gibson Depot Museum where he will participate in an interview. The museum is open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. and Rep. Jones will be available to speak to visitors at 2 p.m. Following the museum, he will attend class reunion events on Saturday evening.