LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton continues its yearly “Bluegrass on the Blackwater” series with up-and-coming artist Carolina Owens and New Company at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Caroline Owens is a two-time IBMA and SPBGMA nominated bluegrass vocalist, recording artist for Skyline Records, and publisher for Billy Blue Records, of Nashville. She has performed alongside many music industry artists such as Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Suzanne Cox, The Isaacs, Larry Gatlin, Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, The Malpass Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge and many others.

In addition to her vocal abilities, Owens made her mark in the songwriting industry when her debut single, “Heartbreak Train,” claimed the No. 1 Bluegrass song of 2023, on the Bluegrass Borderline Charts.

Caroline’s vocals, paired with her “down-home southern charm,” have received critical acclaim. The band features musicians on mandolin, fiddle, bass, banjo and guitar.

Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students. This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to our website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash 1 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday through our administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on the Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour before the performance.

The theater does not guarantee the authenticity of tickets purchased from any third-party reseller and recommends that tickets be purchased directly through its box office, etix.com or its website to ensure ticket authenticity and pricing.