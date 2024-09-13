The Day of Caring serves as an opportunity for the community to come together to lend a hand to multiple nonprofit organizations partnered with the United Way by donating items or taking part in a variety of service projects. This year’s service projects included assisting with the community garden and helping distribute food at Partners in Ministry, painting fire hydrants with the Laurinburg Fire Department, cleaning animal creates at the Humane Society, painting stage display boards at the Arts Council of Scotland County, installing smoke detectors with the Red Cross, making no-sew fleece blankets.

LAURINBURG — If you saw an individual or group of people wearing a brightly colored tie-dye t-shirt in Scotland County on Friday, then you may have spotted a fraction of the record 303 volunteers registered to take part in the United Way of Scotland County’s annual Day of Caring.

The number of volunteers represents the most participation ever in the Day of Caring’s several years of running in Scotland County.

“I think the most we’ve had before this was 230-240 so this is amazing,” said Coy Moody, the executive director of the local United Way.

Many of this year’s volunteers come from St. Andrews University’s student body.

“We always have their seniors come out and volunteer with us but we wanted to capture the freshmen,” Moody said. “It’s their first year here in Scotland County. We want to get them out to see what we have to offer in hopes that they will become more involved and enjoy their four years here in Scotland County.”

The Day of Caring serves as an opportunity for the community to come together to lend a hand to multiple nonprofit organizations partnered with the United Way by donating items or taking part in a variety of service projects. This year’s service projects included assisting with the community garden and helping distribute food at Partners in Ministry, painting fire hydrants with the Laurinburg Fire Department, cleaning animal creates at the Humane Society, painting stage display boards at the Arts Council of Scotland County, installing smoke detectors with the Red Cross, making no-sew fleece blankets for the elderly and foster children and working on the playground at the Christ the Corner Stone.

“I just know the agencies are super excited to have them and relieve some burden on and get some work they wanted done but hadn’t gotten a chance to do yet,” Moody said.

Prior to being dispersed throughout the county, volunteers were treated to a breakfast and learned about the services United Way provides throughout Scotland County to nonprofit agencies and just how pivotal those agencies are to the sustainably of the community.

The Day of Caring also served as a kickoff to the United Way’s fundraising campaign season. Campaign co-chair Laura Bailey said the United Way has a goal of raising $265,000 this campaign season. The monies will go toward 20 partnering agencies including the new additions Stateline Children’s World, which supports sensory play and children with special needs and Family Promise of Scotland County, which plans to help assist with homelessness.

Bailey named the numerous nonprofits the United Way supports and the impact she’s witnessed as a school principal.

“I know the difference that United Way makes particularly in the lives of our young people … Today is Friday and you know what that means? A lot of our kids and even our high school ages are going to be super excited their Jesus Loves Me bags today courtesy of Operation Inasmuch,” Bailey said. “Before moving to the high school I was the principal at the elementary school and I know first hand how those kids loved going to Safety Town.”

“Special Olympics is my favorite day of the year. It beats Christmas,” Bailey continued. Partners and Ministry and what they do for the students in Scotland County Schools is just amazing … I could go on but I also know that these agencies don’t just support our students they support the families of our students as well.”

To learn more about the United Way of Scotland County and the nonprofits they service, call 910-276-6064 or [email protected].

“I just appreciated everybody that came out today. It really is a difference-maker,” Moody said. “Our nonprofits are very appreciative too.”

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected].