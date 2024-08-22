University of North Carolina at Pembroke alumnus and Emmy-award-winning sports broadcaster Newy Scruggs delivers an inspiring message at New Student Convocation at UNCP.

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is abuzz with renewed energy and enthusiasm as thousands of students returned to campus this week for the start of the fall semester.

“I’m excited to be back!” said Vyan Chavan, a second-year business student from Mumbai, India. “Last year went well for me, but I plan to focus on learning more from my classes this semester instead of maintaining a good GPA.”

Destiny Locklear, a senior biology student from Pembroke, was eager to see the smiling faces of friends and classmates with whom she has developed bonds over the past three years.

“I’m excited to continue building on these connections, build new connections and network across campus,” Locklear said. “I would encourage all new students to get involved, explore the campus and discover the resources and opportunities offered.”

Tuesday marked the beginning of college careers for hundreds of fresh-faced students, like Jacob Mason of Apex, N.C., and twins Jeremiah and Nehemiah Baker of Fairmont, N.C., who participated in various Weeks of Welcome activities to get students acclimated to their new home for the next four years. Students joined Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings for the Brave Walk as they crossed over the Jones Bridge, symbolizing their entrance into the UNCP community. As the tradition goes, students will cross over in the opposite direction at their commencement, concluding their academic journey.

“UNCP has a beautiful campus and great facilities,” said Mason, who plans to pursue a political science degree. “I chose UNCP because I prefer a smaller school where I can receive a personalized education. I met the professor leading the discussion when we were meeting about our major. We walked in together, and right away, I was able to make a personal connection.”

Mason and other first-time students were later treated to a rousing and inspiring message from UNCP alumnus Newy Scruggs, who delivered the keynote speech at Convocation on Monday. Scruggs has built an illustrious sports media career for over two decades. With 12 Emmy Awards to his name, Scruggs has established himself as a preeminent figure in the broadcasting industry in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Everything that I have as a grown man came because of the education and experiences I received at this university,” Scruggs said. “Take advantage of opportunities that are here. The opportunities you have are a heck of a lot bigger and better than what I had.

“I’ve lived my dream by coming here, and you can live bigger and better dreams than I ever did.”

Freshman Anareli Delaluz of Lumberton has dreams of becoming a pharmacist and becoming the first in her family to earn a college degree. Amari Betha, a first-year pre-nursing student from Greensboro, comes from a long line of nurses, including her mother and aunts, who are passionate about helping others.

“My mother loves helping people, and from an early age, I watched her do that, so I developed that same passion. But my mom wants me to go further than her and become a nurse practitioner. And I want that for myself, so I’m going to take advantage of the resources they offer on campus to reach my dream,” Bethea said.

Fellow freshman Rasulov Bahodur was not only celebrating the next chapter of his academic journey, but Monday also marked his 17th birthday.

“I was researching several hundreds of schools, but UNC Pembroke was the best option for me,” said Bahodur, a computer science major from Tajikistan. “UNCP

has something special––a community feel that other colleges didn’t have. It has some clubs and organizations that attracted me. I love the campus and the staff; at the RAs (resident advisors) are super nice. It makes me feel comfortable to be here.”