David Harling, president of the Laurinburg Rotary Club presents Master Mike Nobles of Laurinburg’s Masonic Lodge #305 a gift of $1,000 from Laurinburg Rotary to support the paving of the Masonic Lodge parking lot. The Laurinburg Rotary Club’s Suds and Swine event last spring raised funds to support community organizations and causes. The gift to the Masonic Lodge is in appreciation for what the Lodge does in the community and the Lodge building space on Atkinson Street they offer for group rental. Rotarians thanked all who supported the Suds and Swine event and for the opportunity to give back to the community.