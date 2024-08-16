LAURINBURG —Wendy Stanton, the Program Administrator at the Scotland County Department of Social Services, issued the following letter to the Scotland County community seeking foster parents for children in the county’s foster care system.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Scotland County Community,

I am reaching out to you on behalf of the Foster Care and Adoption team at Scotland County Department of Social Services. Our department is committed to providing care and support to children in need. As we strive to make a positive impact in the lives of vulnerable youth, we are seeking compassionate individuals and families who are willing to open their hearts and homes as foster parents.

Fostering a child can be a profoundly rewarding experience, offering stability and love to a child who needs it most. A decision to become a foster parent can make a lasting difference in a child’s life, providing them with a safe and nurturing environment to grow and thrive.

In the hopes of finding individuals and families our agency is reaching out to your organization to plea for your assistance in helping us grow our foster care village in Scotland County. We are asking if anyone has ever considered becoming a foster parent or wants to learn about how they can make a difference to please reach out to us. Our team is here to answer any questions and to guide individuals through the process of becoming a licensed foster parent. If your organization would like for us to come and speak to your group please let us know. Gaining knowledge of the requirements and an overview of the process will allow individuals to gain a better understanding.

Sincerely,

Wendy Stanton,

Program Administrator