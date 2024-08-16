WAGRAM — Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet, returned to District 48, on Aug. 9 to support Dr. Ralph Carter’s campaign for the North Carolina House District 48 seat as well as Rev. Mark Harris’ campaign in the 8th Congressional District.

District 48 includes Hoke and Scotland Counties. These two districts overlap in Scotland County.

The Huckabees landed at the Moore County Airport. Their visit began with a Roundtable Discussion at the Spring Hill-Friendship Volunteer Fire Department in Marston where participants discussed pressing political issues around the area. The former governor then met with the volunteer firefighters before heading to The Wallace for the dinner reception.

Gov. Huckabee, a longtime friend of both candidates, endorsed both candidates via Huck Pac, his political action committee that promotes conservative candidates at every level of government.