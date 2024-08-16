PEMBROKE — The A.D. Gallery at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will begin the 2024-25 academic year with its biennial faculty and staff exhibition.

The exhibit will be displayed from Aug. 20 through Sept. 18. An opening reception will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Aug. 28. The exhibition features painting, drawing, installation, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, ceramics, digital and animation.

The exhibiting artists are Adam Walls, Brandon Sanderson, Carla Rokes, Jessica Dupuis, JoAnn Hart, Joseph Begnaud, Naomi Lifschitz-Grant, Paul Van Zandt, Ralph Steeds, Robert Epps and Samuel Speir.

The A.D. Gallery is in Locklear Hall. More information about the exhibition and A.D. Gallery can be found at https://www.uncp.edu/departments/art/ad-gallery.