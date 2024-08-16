PEMBROKE — Financial Aid director Tim Sampson has hit the ground running since joining The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, going the extra mile to serve the university and local community.

Sampson not only leads one of the most complex offices on campus but has shown exceptional leadership while navigating FAFSA delays that have impacted colleges and universities nationwide. He has led an innovative approach to delivering resources into the community through FAFSA on Wheels and implemented extended office hours to accommodate students and families.

As staff senator chair, he facilitated establishing a professional development series to help staff members reach their personal goals. His servant leadership extends well beyond campus. He wears many hats in his church and recently returned from a mission trip to the Philippines.

For his commitment to service, Sampson has been named the 2024 recipient of the Erskine B. Bowles Staff Service Award. The award, given by the UNC Staff Assembly, recognizes employees’ achievements through professional interactions, extraordinary service to their respective campus and outstanding service to the greater community. He will be presented with the award at the UNC Staff Assembly meeting in Winston-Salem in October.

“I’m ecstatic,” said Sampson, a 2019 UNCP graduate. “I come to work every day for the students and to be a servant for our families. I am not the person who needs the recognition. But it feels great to be recognized; hopefully, this will encourage others to continue doing their great work. This is a huge honor.”

Sampson is the second UNCP employee to win the award since it was established in 2010. Dr. Robert Canida won the award in 2017.

“Whether through his leadership in the Staff Senate or his work in the Office of Financial Aid, Tim’s passion for helping others and creating value is evident,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “He doesn’t just see the potential for improvement—he takes action to make it happen.

“His dedication to public service exemplifies the spirit of UNCP, and I’m immensely proud to see his efforts recognized in this meaningful way,” Cummings said.

Deep Branch Missionary Baptist Church is where Sampson––at age 12––began to grow as a leader. For 25 years, he has assumed several roles, from assistant vacation bible school director to Sunday School teacher to assistant superintendent. He even drives the church bus. Sampson, who has the full support of his wife, Troaria, continued seeking leadership roles in every phase of his life. While a student at Robeson Community College, he served as student body president and, today, as alumni association president.

“When folks needed help, I was able to be there,” he said. “It shouldn’t be a hindrance to serve––it’s a privilege. I do so many things on campus that many folks don’t know about, and it’s not because I need recognition––I am here to serve. It’s what I do.”

In addition to the Staff Senate at UNCP, Sampson lends his decision-making talents as a member of the conduct hearing board, academic support council, faculty and staff harassment board and the Move-In and Homecoming committees.

Dr. Kelly Brennan, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management, said Sampson exemplifies the essence of a servant leader.

“He consistently goes above and beyond for our students and staff, volunteering whenever help is needed,” Brennan said. “Tim is an admired colleague whose thoughtfulness and kindness make him someone we all deeply respect.”

Sampson’s dedication extends far beyond campus. After learning of a bus shortage at a local elementary school, he stepped up and has been driving a bus each morning before beginning his day at UNCP for two years.

Trustee Chair Ed Brooks remarked that the statewide recognition exemplifies that UNCP staff are taking public service to a new level.

“Tim is one example of how involved our staff are in the community, and it truly shows that the link between the university and the community is solid,” said UNCP Trustee Chair Ed Brooks. “We are glad that the state of North Carolina gets to see the caliber of individuals we have at UNCP because it reflects on the university and the community.”

Kellie Blue, UNC Board of Governors vice chair and UNCP alumna, echoed Brooks’ sentiments.

“Tim has repeatedly exemplified servant leadership, most recently in navigating the FASFA issues that campuses are facing. He and his team have been instrumental in assisting local students and their families with completing the FAFSA. He has used his unique talents and leadership to improve the lives of those around him.”

A first-generation college graduate, Sampson firmly believes in the power of education. This fall, he will begin UNCP’s MBA program.

“Everyone in this (financial aid) office is committed to being a servant leader. It’s about being able to serve others. A student was in my office recently because he couldn’t find a way to pay his tuition. He was a senior. I researched my budget, found $1,200, and told him, ‘We will assist you.’ He started crying, and I teared up. This is why I do what I do. It’s all about the students.”