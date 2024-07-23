Mike Causey

Recent drownings along the North Carolina coast remind us that we always need to use extra caution when we’re around bodies of water.

Earlier this month, a teenage girl got caught in a rip current and drowned at Ocean Isle Beach. A few days later a 57-year-old drowning victim died at Surf City.

I’ve seen news reports saying that there were nearly 200 rip current recues along North Carolina’s beaches the week of July 4. Nationwide, at least 23 people have died after being caught up in rip currents this year.

I want to give high praise for lifeguards and first responders along North Carolina’s coast for being vigilant in saving lives. Who knows how many more drownings we’d have if these lifesavers weren’t so dedicated to keeping beaches safe.

Rip currents can be dangerous and can pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea. If you get caught in a rip current, stay calm and don’t try to fight the current. It’s best to swim parallel to the shoreline until you eventually get out of the current. If you don’t think you can make it to shore, draw attention to yourself by calling for help.

A few weeks ago, I spoke with Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson, who reminded me that everybody should assume primary responsibility for their own safety. Never swim alone, Chief Wilson told me. Always have someone with you so you can watch out for each other while swimming in the ocean.

Parents also need to always keep their eyes on their children when the youngsters are near the water.

It’s also important for families headed to the coast to be aware of weather conditions and pay attention to warning flags flying along the beach.

Double-red flags mean an extreme hazard is present; you shouldn’t go in the water. A solid red flag means there’s a risk of high surf or a rip current; again, avoiding water activity is recommended.

A yellow flag flying means there are moderate surf conditions; you should use extreme caution. A purple flag suggests there are marine pests around, such as jellyfish, stingrays or other dangerous fish.

The absence of a flag doesn’t mean you can let down your guard. Swimmers should always use caution.

As Surf City Mayor Teresa Batts told me, use extreme caution anytime you enter the ocean. You never know what’s in the ocean.

Water can be fun and refreshing, especially on hot summer days. Using a good measure of caution in the water can make sure your visit remains fun and doesn’t turn into tragedy.

Mike Causey is the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.