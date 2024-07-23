Mary Williams drops off school supplies in the School Supply Drive box at The Laurinburg Exchange. Must-needed items include disinfectant wipes; treasure box prizes; snacks; notebooks and journals; pencils, pens, and markers; crayons and colored pencils; glue sticks and scissors; folders and binders; and backpacks.

Ruth Miller leaves school supplies in the School Supply Drive dropoff box at The Laurinburg Exchange. The newspaper is a proud sponsor of the drive which will run through Aug. 9. The Laurinburg Exchange will publish photos and/or names of willing participants who donate at our location. Robert and Lynne Houfek, who did not wish to take a photo, also contributed.

