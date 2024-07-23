MAXTON — Scotland Health recently announced that Family Nurse Practitioner Kimberly Collins, MSN, APRN, FNP-C has joined the Maxton Family Practice team.

Collins received her nursing degree from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, and her Master’s in the science of nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in Clarion, Pennsylvania.

Collins’ clinical background includes more than three years of clinical practice experience in primary care in rural healthcare. This experience has contributed not only to her professional growth but has enhanced her ability to provide high-quality patient care to a diverse patient population. She is experienced in providing care to both insured and uninsured patients, expanding access to healthcare for all patients.

Collins remarked that her “care philosophy is centered around building strong and trusting relationships with her patients and their families, involving them in their care so that they truly feel that they are being treated as an individual when they come into the office.”

When she is not in the office, Collins enjoys spending time with her husband, three children and four mastiffs.

To schedule an appointment with Collins at Maxton Family Practice, call 910-844-4077