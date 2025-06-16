LAURINBURG — A jury on Friday found Triandes Quashaun Frazier guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon for a 2021 double-homicide.

Frazier was sentenced to serve the rest of his natural life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the District 21 Office of the District Attorney.

According to Weigman, the State’s evidence showed that in the early morning hours of July 9, 2021, the defendant, who was 31 at the time, received a ride from Hamlet to Exit 183 in Laurinburg where he fatally shot the driver, Andrew Montgomery, and the front seat passenger, Kaleal McLaurin, and left the scene. A witness, Eric Crew, came forward and provided “integral information” leading to the defendant’s arrest. However, Crew passed away prior to trial, creating unique challenges in the prosecution of this case.

”Andrew and Kaleal did not deserve the fate they met and this defendant does not deserve to walk free because of the death of a key witness, ” said District Attorney Jamie Adams. “My office will stand up and fight to protect our community from dangerous criminals.”

The case was investigated by the Laurinburg Police Department and prosecuted by District Attorney Jamie Adams and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Victory of Prosecutorial District 21.

Prosecutorial District 21 consists of Anson, Richmond and Scotland Counties.