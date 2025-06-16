Welcome, fresh meat as some would like to say. My name is Travis Petty Jr. Let me start by saying how thrilled I am about this new beginning of bringing exciting coverage to Scotland County sports.

Sports have always been a big part of my life, having been born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. I will always be a Jacksonville Jaguars fan, even though I currently reside in North Carolina, having been a two-sport athlete and being referred to as a sports junkie by my peers.

Sports isn’t what I do- it’s who I am.

Upon graduating from Savannah State University, I served as our student newspaper’s sportswriter and our basketball team’s play-by-play commentator. I also contributed to sports writing outlets HBCU Pulse and ClutchPoints. In addition, I am also a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.

Working in the sports industry has always been a dream of mine since I was an eight-year-old kid. I spent countless days watching games on my parents’ VCR, studying highlights and playing Madden games on my father’s GameCube to learn the names of former NFL greats.

Since this is my first official job after college, I will utilize my expertise to promote Scotland County sports, something that our community is glad to say is theirs. As someone who is committed to the growth of Laurinburg Exchange sports, I plan to use my passion for sports and my writing abilities to showcase the talent in Scotland County.

Though this is only the beginning of my journey. I am grateful for Laurinburg to be my first stomping ground. Experiences like this will teach me the ins and outs of what it takes to become a successful sports reporter in a highly competitive field.

So if you guys ever see me touring the city, I will always have a phone, a notepad and a laptop gathering quotes and taking notes.

To the former sports editor: You did an excellent job of continuing the foundation for sports coverage and I promise that it won’t dwindle. To establish the Laurinburg Exchange as your go- to source for sports coverage, I welcome any challenges ahead and am open to every opportunity this role may bring.

With that being said, I’m honored to introduce myself as the new sports editor for the Laurinburg Exchange. I look forward to serving a community that truly values sports, bringing dedication, enthusiasm and confidence to this role. It’s a privilege to take on this position and I’m excited to officially begin this journey with you all.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com.